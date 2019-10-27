Contrasting ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Verra Mobility $370.15 million 5.93 -$58.40 million ($0.67) -20.66

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verra Mobility.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 1 4 0 2.80

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $15.22, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility N/A 11.77% 2.43%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

