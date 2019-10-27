Contents Protocol (CPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $475,792.00

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $475,792.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037418 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.95 or 0.05318142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00031471 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,043,505,047 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.