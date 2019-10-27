Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives $16.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNST shares. ValuEngine cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 262,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 4.88. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). Equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 2,823,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,999,996.50. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 1,411,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,994.00. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

