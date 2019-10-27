Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of ED traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 682.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,852.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

