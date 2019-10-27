ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

