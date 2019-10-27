Comparing Wipro (NYSE:WIT) & MIND C.T.I. (NYSE:MNDO)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 16.58% 17.79% 12.04% MIND C.T.I. 27.21% 27.20% 20.11%

This table compares Wipro and MIND C.T.I.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 2.80 $1.30 billion $0.22 17.91 MIND C.T.I. $18.14 million 2.56 $5.13 million N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wipro and MIND C.T.I., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 2 4 0 0 1.67 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wipro presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Wipro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Dividends

Wipro pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Wipro pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Wipro has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats Wipro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance; health business; consumer business; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing; technology; and communications. The company's IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. The company has research collaboration agreements with Tel Aviv University for core and applied research in image and text analytics using deep learning and sparse representation models and techniques; and IISc on technologies for autonomous vehicles. Wipro Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

