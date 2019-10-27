Comparing SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) & Xunlei (NYSE:XNET)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SolarWinds and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 67.62% 8.56% 4.19% Xunlei -33.31% -16.81% -12.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SolarWinds and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 2 3 10 0 2.53 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarWinds presently has a consensus target price of $19.32, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Xunlei.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and Xunlei’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $833.09 million 7.35 -$102.07 million $0.57 34.63 Xunlei $230.60 million 1.41 -$39.28 million N/A N/A

Xunlei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarWinds.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Xunlei on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. Xunlei Limited has strategic partnerships with People Capital to promote blockchain innovation; and China Mobile IoT Company Limited to develop IoT industry solutions. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

