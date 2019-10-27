Comparing Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) & Green Plains Partners (OTCMKTS:GPP)

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landstar and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00

Green Plains Partners has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Landstar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landstar and Green Plains Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 171.90 -$15.09 million N/A N/A Green Plains Partners $100.75 million 3.24 $55.68 million $1.59 8.86

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A Green Plains Partners 54.48% -65.23% 45.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Landstar has a beta of -10.88, indicating that its share price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Green Plains Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Landstar does not pay a dividend. Green Plains Partners pays out 119.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Landstar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landstar Company Profile

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

