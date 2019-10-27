Comparing Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) & National Research (NYSE:NRC)

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Iqvia alerts:

89.8% of Iqvia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Iqvia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Iqvia has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Iqvia does not pay a dividend. National Research pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iqvia and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iqvia 0 2 14 1 2.94 National Research 0 1 0 0 2.00

Iqvia currently has a consensus target price of $166.46, suggesting a potential upside of 12.84%. Given Iqvia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iqvia is more favorable than National Research.

Profitability

This table compares Iqvia and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iqvia 2.31% 15.95% 4.91% National Research 24.59% 124.11% 28.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iqvia and National Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iqvia $10.41 billion 2.78 $259.00 million $5.12 28.81 National Research $119.69 million 11.67 $30.05 million $1.04 54.05

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than National Research. Iqvia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iqvia beats National Research on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. IQVIA Holdings Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.