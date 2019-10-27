Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of SID traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 5,571,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

