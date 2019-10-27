Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at $-2–1.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $(2.00)-(1.65) EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYH opened at $4.47 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

In other Community Health Systems news, CEO Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,843.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,169.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

