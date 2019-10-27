Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 1,604 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,519 shares of company stock valued at $58,596,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $123.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

