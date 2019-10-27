Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CVGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.74. 91,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,991. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $240.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

