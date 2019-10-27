Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper Sells 10,041 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,433.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CBSH opened at $64.24 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 90,176 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 867,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

