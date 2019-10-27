Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,256,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,283,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

