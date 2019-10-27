Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Columbia Property Trust worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE:CXP opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

