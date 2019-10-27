Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 91,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 69.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 10.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.57%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

