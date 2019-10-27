Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Sold by Lorber David A

Lorber David A cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. Colony Capital makes up 13.7% of Lorber David A’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lorber David A’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 681.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of CLNY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.44. Colony Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,218 shares in the company, valued at $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

