Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,876 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Cohen & Steers worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 624.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,790.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.