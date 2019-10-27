Coats Group’s (COA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coats Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 71.45 ($0.93) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Coats Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

