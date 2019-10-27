Cna Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cna Financial to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cna Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNA stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. Cna Financial has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

