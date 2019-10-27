Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 10,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after purchasing an additional 378,912 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 424.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after purchasing an additional 274,037 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Clorox by 329,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 177,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 165,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,888,000 after purchasing an additional 160,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.40. 667,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.72. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

