Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Clarus stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $362.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clarus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Clarus by 6,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

