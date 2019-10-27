Civic (CVC) Market Cap Reaches $29.68 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $29.68 million and $2.62 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, Poloniex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00211481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.01461946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00128220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, Upbit, Binance, COSS, Livecoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Liqui, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, IDEX, ABCC, HitBTC, GOPAX, Huobi, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.