Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 3,913,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,078% from the previous session’s volume of 332,246 shares.The stock last traded at $1.08 and had previously closed at $1.02.

The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million.

A number of analysts have commented on CVEO shares. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Civeo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 44,715 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 367,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $172.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

