City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. City presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.64. 42,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. City has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.78.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that City will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. City’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $202,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in City by 51.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in City by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

