CIBC Increases TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$14.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.47.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.66.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 116.77%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.