Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $130.75 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.67.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

