Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 1,124 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE WRB opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.90.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.