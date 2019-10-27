Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $161.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

