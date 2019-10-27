Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $176.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.45 and a 52 week high of $177.70.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

