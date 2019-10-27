Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 3,334 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after buying an additional 2,262,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after buying an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,653,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $643,699,000 after buying an additional 199,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,500 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.