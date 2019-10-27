Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 590 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $103.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.84.

In related news, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

