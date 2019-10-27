Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 211,581.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 876,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,972,000 after purchasing an additional 875,946 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,801,000 after purchasing an additional 483,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 15,294.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 453,329 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,984,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,384,000 after purchasing an additional 323,798 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.