Cfra Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Hold

Cfra downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $182.00.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.58. The company had a trading volume of 586,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,412. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $100,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $466,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.