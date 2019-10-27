Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $127.99 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $127.99 million and approximately $492,696.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, Centrality has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00211481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.16 or 0.01461946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00128220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,881,782 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

