Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 133.3% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

