Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stake Decreased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Celgene makes up 6.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Celgene by 85.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celgene by 707.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,247 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Celgene by 854.8% during the second quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,676 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Celgene by 77.3% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP increased its position in Celgene by 207.0% during the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,842,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,219 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CELG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of CELG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.21. 2,313,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

