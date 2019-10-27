CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $13,426.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, RightBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037328 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.76 or 0.05398839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031264 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, RightBTC, Coinsuper, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

