CBS (NYSE:CBS) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underperform rating on the media conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CBS to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on CBS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on CBS and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.76.

NYSE:CBS opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. CBS has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBS will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBS by 96.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBS by 57.1% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CBS by 70.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

