Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 663.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 61.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after buying an additional 109,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $166.41 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $173.31. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. G.Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In related news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 998 shares in the company, valued at $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.