Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.

TAST opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.55. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $368.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $125,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $89,793.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Continental Grain Co. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 1,399,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 1,297,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 326,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.