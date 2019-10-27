Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.19.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura lowered their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Carnival to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of CCL opened at $44.57 on Friday. Carnival has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $62.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,980 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $58,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,671 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,998,000 after acquiring an additional 757,188 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

