Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Sells 8,528 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $126.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.