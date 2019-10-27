CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 86.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 466.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $96.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

