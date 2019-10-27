CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $11,845,000.

Shares of KMX opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

