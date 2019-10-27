Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
CSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.14.
Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $154.76. 284,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,165. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.69.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,418.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor bought 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,647.19. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,166.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
