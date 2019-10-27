Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.14.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $154.76. 284,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,165. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,418.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor bought 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,647.19. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,166.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

