Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

HLX stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Erik Staffeldt sold 17,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $161,756.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $121,445.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,784.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 680,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 135,601 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

