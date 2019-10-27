Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $72.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

