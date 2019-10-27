Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 303,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 52,924 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 192,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16.

